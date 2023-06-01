US imposes economic, visa sanctions over violence in Sudan

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 (AFP) – The White House on Thursday announced economic and visa sanctions against Sudanese leaders responsible for breaking a ceasefire and provoking “appalling” bloodshed.

“We are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“Despite a ceasefire agreement, senseless violence has continued across the country — hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hurting those who need it most. The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling,” Sullivan said.

Failure by the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces “to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces.”

Sullivan noted that the sanctions are being enacted under the authority ordered by President Joe Biden in May.