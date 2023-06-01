US imposes economic, visa sanctions over violence in Sudan

TOPSHOT – Bullet holes riddle the wall of a building at the Souk Sitta (Market Six) in the south of Khartoum on June 1, 2023. Shelling and aerial bombardments killed 18 civilians at a market in Sudan’s capital where fighting showed no signs of abating on June 1, after the army abandoned truce talks. For more than six weeks, Khartoum and other parts of the country have been gripped by bloody warfare between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces. (Photo by AFP)

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2023 (AFP) – The White House on Thursday announced economic and visa sanctions against Sudanese leaders responsible for breaking a ceasefire and provoking “appalling” bloodshed.

“We are following through by levying economic sanctions, imposing visa restrictions against actors who are perpetuating the violence,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement.

“Despite a ceasefire agreement, senseless violence has continued across the country — hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance, and hurting those who need it most. The scope and scale of the bloodshed in Khartoum and Darfur, in particular, is appalling,” Sullivan said.

Failure by the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces “to abide by the ceasefire only further deepens our concern that the people of Sudan will once again face a protracted conflict and widespread suffering at the hands of the security forces.”

Sullivan noted that the sanctions are being enacted under the authority ordered by President Joe Biden in May.