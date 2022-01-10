US gov’t donates add’l 2.7 million Pfizer doses; total COVID-19 vaccines delivered to PHL breach 213M doses

(Eagle News) — The United States donated an additional 2.7 million Pfizer vaccine doses to the country which were delivered on Sunday, January 9.

The additional 2,703,870 Pfizer doses were donated by the US government through the COVAX facility.

As of Monday, January 10, 2022, over 22.7 million Pfizer doses have been delivered to the country through the facilitation of the US government, while 40 million were procured by the Philippine government bringing to 62.7 million the total vaccine doses from Pfizer which have been delivered to the country.

“The latest Pfizer shipment brings to 213,487,520 the total COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered to the country since February 2021,” according to the National Task Force against Covid-19.

As of Sunday, January 9, the Philippines has already fully vaccinated 52.1 million Filipinos, while over 3 million booster shots have also been administered to eligible Filipinos.

On Friday, January 7, some 150,540 doses of Moderna vaccines also arrived in the country, becoming the first shipment to be delivered this year. This also completes the delivery of 13 million national government-procured COVID-19 jabs from the US-based manufacturer.

With this, the delivery of the 7 million Moderna vaccine doses procured by the private sector through a tripartite agreement has also been completed.

Despite the high vaccination numbers, the Philippines continued to post a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly infectious Omicron variant.

On Monday, the country posted a record-high of 33,169 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total active cases to 157,526. Majority of these active cases, however, are considered “mild” cases at 147,912.

