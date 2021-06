US eases travel warning to countries including Olympics host Japan

by Shaun TANDON

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States on Tuesday eased its warnings against travel to a number of major nations including Olympics host Japan, raising hopes that widespread vaccinations will bring a return to normal travel.

Close US allies and neighbors including Canada, Mexico, France and Germany also received upgrades, with the State Department asking Americans to reconsider travel but ending its blanket advice not to go at all.

South Korea received a clean bill of health, with the State Department saying Americans can exercise normal precautions when visiting — the standard US travel advice for developed nations before the pandemic.

A State Department official said it revised its travel guidance after new recommendations a day earlier by the Centers for Disease Control, which called on Americans to be fully vaccinated before traveling but for non-vaccinated people to avoid trips.

“As conditions evolve, we regularly update our advice to US travelers,” the official said.

Such travel advice has been closely watched for clues on when the United States will end restrictions imposed more than a year ago by former president Donald Trump that banned most visitors from the European Union and Britain.

Jake Sullivan, the national security advisor, said Monday that any easing of travel restrictions for Europeans to the United States would be transparent and “guided by science and evidence.”

“We have heard very clearly the desire of our friends in Europe and in the UK to be able to reopen travel across the Atlantic Ocean, and we want to see that happen,” Sullivan told reporters.

“But we have to follow the science and we have to follow the guidance of our public health professionals. So we are actively engaging with them to determine the timeframe.”

Rising vaccinations

The State Department made headlines last month by warning against all travel to Japan, which in July will hold the Olympics that were already put off by a year due to Covid.

The Summer Games have stirred public opposition within Japan, which is barring foreign fans from coming.

Other countries for which US travel advice was eased include South Africa, which has battled a Covid variant, as well as Greece and Spain, which have been at the forefront of reopening to tourists.

Spain on Monday opened up to tourists from around the world if they are vaccinated, while Greece also permits the entry of unvaccinated visitors if they prove they are Covid negative.

Biden has set a goal of administering at least one shot of Covid-19 vaccine by July 4 to 70 percent of US adults — a goal within reach despite a slowdown after initial enthusiasm.

Complicating any efforts to ease international travel, the United States does not centralize its vaccination records and has significant segments of the population deeply suspicious of “vaccine passports.”

Thierry Breton, the European commissioner for the internal market, said Monday that the bloc as a whole wanted to open up to vaccinated Americans but insisted on “reciprocity.”

European nations in the meantime have put forward a hodgepodge of rules as they strike a balance between public health and reviving tourism economies that were devastated last year.

France, the world’s top tourist destination, has removed restrictions on EU residents as well as travelers from a number of other nations including Australia, Israel, Japan, Singapore and South Korea, while requiring negative Covid tests by visitors from North America, Britain and most of Asia and Africa.

The United States in May already eased its warning on travel to Britain, which was early and aggressive in vaccinating its population.

© Agence France-Presse