US Defense Chief Austin arrives in Philippines

(Eagle News) — United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III arrived in the country on Tuesday night.

The US Defense chief is expected to meet with the Philippines’ Defense Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr.

Austin said in a Tweet he would also meet with senior leaders to “build on our strong bilateral relationship, discuss a range of security initiatives, and advance our shared vision of a #freeandopenpacific.”

US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson, who welcomed Austin, said in a Tweet that his visit “shows the United States’ ironclad commitment to our [PH flag] #[email protected]”

Earlier, President Bongbong Marcos said proposals on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement inked between the US and the Philippines were being reviewed.

The EDCA specifies the activities US troops may undertake in the country, including security cooperation exercises, joint and combined training, humanitarian assistance and relief, and other activities as agreed upon by the two countries.