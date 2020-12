WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 2,700 in one day as of Wednesday evening, the highest since April, Johns Hopkins University said.

The new tally of 2,731 fatalities raises the overall known death toll in America to 273,181 since the pandemic started late last year.

The number of new infections over the past 24 hours was 195,121, the university said.

