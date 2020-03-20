International, North America

US coronavirus cases now over 10,000, more than 150 dead: tracker

on
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 29, 2019, A view of the downtown Los Angeles skyline with the snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains in the background on November 29, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. – Effective midnight today, March 19, the City of Los Angeles issues a “Stay at Home” order. Essential activities will not be suspended. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States has 10,755 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus while 154 people have died from the pathogen, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Thursday.

This makes the US sixth on the overall list behind China, Italy, Iran, Spain and Germany, and ahead of France and South Korea. Globally, there have been 229,390 cases confirmed and 9,325 deaths, the tracker said.

US health authorities have indicated they expect the number of cases to increase steeply in the coming days because of increased levels of testing after initial delays.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts