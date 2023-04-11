US cases of sexually transmitted infections surpassed 2.5 million in 2021: CDC

Eagle News) — In the U.S., an alarming new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that cases of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) increased between 2020 to 2021.

“The U.S. STI epidemic shows no signs of slowing,” said Leandro Mena, MD, MPH, Director of CDC’s Division of STD Prevention. “The reasons for the ongoing increases are multifaceted – and so are the solutions.”

According to the health agency, cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis in the country reached a total of more than 2.5 million between 2020 to 2021.

Syphilis cases showed an alarming 32% increase in the said period.

The CDC said the 2021 data show STIs continue to disproportionately affect gay and bisexual men and younger people.

The report said a disproportionate number of cases were diagnosed as well among Black/African American and American Indian/Alaska Native people.

Hoping to reverse the escalation, CDC is calling for more groups to contribute to STI prevention and innovation efforts.

“It will take many of us working together to effectively use new and existing tools, to increase access to quality sexual healthcare services for more people, and to encourage ongoing innovation and prioritization of STI prevention and treatment in this country,” said Mena.

