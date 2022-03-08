US bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion: Biden

President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin,” Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices.

