US bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine invasion: Biden

Posted by Alma Angeles on

US President Joe Biden announces a ban on US imports of Russian oil and gas, March 8, 2022, from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC. – The announcement tightens unprecedented economic sanctions punishing Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. The ban is partly a response to strong bipartisan pressure from Congress, despite the impact the announcement is likely to have on already soaring domestic gas prices. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)

 

President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil on Tuesday, in the administration’s most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow for invading Ukraine.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin,” Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that the decision was taken “in close consultation” with allies.

The ban came with Democrats threatening legislation to force Biden’s hand, despite the likely impact on already soaring gas prices.

