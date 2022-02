WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US State Department on Thursday approved the potential $14 billion sale to Indonesia of 36 F-15 fighter jets and other assorted military equipment.

The proposed sale will improve “the security of an important regional partner that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region,” said a statement, adding that it “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

