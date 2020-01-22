US ambassador “inspired by strength, resilience” of Taal evacuees, bares P5.1-M relief assistance

(Eagle News) – United States Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim said he is “inspired by the strength and resilience” of the families affected by the Taal Volcano eruption who were forced to evacuate their homes, as he announced that the US government is sending P5.1 million or $100,000 in support for those affected by the Taal volcano eruption.

The US ambassador made the statement as he visited a school serving as an evacuation center in Nasugbu, Batangas on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

There, he announced the provision of P5.1 million or $100,000 in US government support for the Taal victims.

“I’m inspired by the strength and resilience of these families who faced such devastation and loss following the volcanic eruption,” Ambassador Kim said after talking to the families temporarily staying the evacuation center in Nasugbu.

“As friends, partners, and allies to the Philippines, we will continue to support our Philippine government counterparts as they work to address the needs of those communities most affected by the eruption,” he added.

-US gov’t help for Taal victims-

Ambassador Kim explained that the new funding provided by the US government as aid for the Taal Volcano victims would include relief supplies and other needed materials for the Taal evacuees.

“With this new funding, the United States government, through U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) partner World Vision, is providing relief supplies including soap, sleeping mats, and blankets, to nearly 7,600 people in the Nasugbu West Central School evacuation center in Batangas,” he said.

The US ambassador also joined the Philippines Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF) partners in distributing supplies for evacuees in Calatagan, Batangas.

He thanked these PDRF companies for their assistance to the evacuees.

“I have been very encouraged to see the private sector – American companies alongside Philippine companies – mobilize to address urgent needs of communities following the Taal volcanic eruption,” Ambassadoe Kim said.

PDRF is a major private sector vehicle and coordinator for disaster management in the Philippines.

A release from the US embassy said that the “newly announced U.S. assistance complements existing support to transport emergency supplies to evacuees, provide technical assistance to manage evacuation centers, and loan specialized equipment and analytic support to monitor the Taal volcano.”