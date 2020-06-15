US Air Force F-15 fighter jet crashes in North Sea

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — A US fighter jet on a training mission from a British Royal Air Force base in eastern England crashed in the North Sea on Monday.

“A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 (0840 GMT) today (Monday) in the North Sea,” said USAF Captain Miranda T. Simmons, from RAF Lakenheath.

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and UK Search and Rescue have been called to support.”

The plane took off from the RAF Lakenheath base, near Mildenhall, in Suffolk, which hosts the 48th Fighter Wing of the US Air Force.

The BBC said the plane was believed to have gone down 74 nautical miles (137 kilometers) off the East Yorkshire coast.

Citing a flight tracker website, Sky News television said the plane circled in the area before disappearing.

There was no immediate response from the Maritime and Coastguard Agency when contacted by AFP.

© Agence France-Presse