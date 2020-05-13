US adds 1,894 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: tracker

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States recorded 1,894 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 82,246, according to the real-time tally by Johns Hopkins University at 8:30 pm Tuesday (0030 GMT Wednesday).

The figure was a sharp rise after daily tolls fell below 1,000 on Sunday and Monday.

The country — hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities — has now confirmed a total of 1,367,927 cases, the Baltimore-based school reported.

© Agence France-Presse