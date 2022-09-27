URGENT: Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam: national forecaster

Danang, Vietnam | AFP |

Typhoon Noru made landfall along the central coast of Vietnam early Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

“The position of the typhoon’s centre at 4:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday) on September 28 is between Danang and Quang Nam,” the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, adding wind speeds were between 103 and 117 kilometers (64-72 miles) per hour.

