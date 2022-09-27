URGENT: Typhoon Noru makes landfall in Vietnam: national forecaster

Map showing the projected path of Typhoon Noru, which slammed into the Philippines on Sunday and is forecast to hit Vietnam early Wednesday. – AFP / AFP
A border guard vessel patrols at a port before super typhoon Noru slams Vietnam in Danang on September 27, 2022. – Vietnam has tried to evacuate almost 400,000 people as typhoon Noru, one of the biggest to make landfall in the country, draws near, authorities said on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Nhac NGUYEN / AFP)

 

Danang, Vietnam | AFP |

Typhoon Noru made landfall along the central coast of Vietnam early Wednesday, the national forecaster said, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain as hundreds of thousands of people took refuge in shelters.

“The position of the typhoon’s centre at 4:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday) on September 28 is between Danang and Quang Nam,” the National Centre for Hydrometeorological Forecasting said, adding wind speeds were between 103 and 117 kilometers (64-72 miles) per hour.

