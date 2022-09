Izumi, Japan (AFP)

Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall on Japan’s southwestern coast on Sunday evening, the country’s weather agency said, as authorities urged millions to seek shelter from the powerful storm’s rains and wind.

“The eye of Typhoon Nanmadol made landfall near Kagoshima city around 7.00pm (1000GMT) on Sunday,” the Japan Meteorological Agency said in a brief statement on their website.

