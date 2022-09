Manila, Philippines (AFP)

A super typhoon slammed into the Philippines Sunday, battering the heavily populated main island of Luzon with strong winds and heavy rain that are expected to cause flooding and destroy crops, authorities said.

Super Typhoon Noru made landfall in Burdeos municipality on the Polillo islands, part of Quezon province, at 5:30 pm (0930 GMT), according to the state weather forecaster.

