URGENT: Strong 6.5-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

Manila, Philippines

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with officials warning about the potential for damage.

“We are expecting damage here,” seismologist Charm Villamil told reporters following the quake, which struck around 10:59 pm (1459 GMT) near the upland town of Dolores

