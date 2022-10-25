URGENT: Strong 6.5-magnitude quake rocks northern Philippines: USGS

NO TSUNAMI THREAT to Hawaii is expected from an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 occurring at 4:59 am HST Tuesday near Luzon, Philippines. pic.twitter.com/ej32qr95zw
There was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake in the Philippines about 15 minutes ago. No tsunami threat is expected for the Marianas, please keep the people of the Philippines in your thoughts/prayers though. pic.twitter.com/47JUpErs1L
Manila, Philippines
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake rocked the northern Philippines late Tuesday, the US Geological Service said, with officials warning about the potential for damage.
“We are expecting damage here,” seismologist Charm Villamil told reporters following the quake, which struck around 10:59 pm (1459 GMT) near the upland town of Dolores
