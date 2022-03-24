URGENT: South Korea fires barrage of missiles in response to North Korea ICBM: military

Posted by DCY on

More in Asia:

This handout taken on March 24, 2022 and released by the presidential Blue House via Yonhap shows South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in (C) presiding over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council at the presidential office in Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile. – North Korea fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile on March 24, Tokyo and Seoul said as they voiced outrage at Pyongyang’s most powerful launch since 2017. (Photo by Handout / The Blue House / AFP)

 

SEOUL, South Korea (AFP) — South Korea’s military said it had fired a barrage of missiles in response to North Korea’s Thursday test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

“In response to North Korea’s ICBM launch, our military jointly fired missiles from ground, sea, air,” from 16:25 (7:25 GMT) in the Sea of Japan, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

 

Agence France Presse infographics

© Agence France-Presse