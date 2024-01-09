URGENT: Magnitude 6.0 quake strikes off central Japan, no tsunami warning

A pedestrian (centre L) walks down an icy street in the disaster-hit city of Noto, Ishikawa prefecture on January 9, 2024, after a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Noto region in Ishikawa prefecture on New Year’s Day.  – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan caused strong shaking on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.  (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)

TOKYO, Jan 9, 2024 (AFP) – A magnitude 6.0 earthquake off central Japan caused strong shaking on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake struck off the Sea of Japan coast, rattling the same part of the country where a huge tremor on New Year’s Day and its aftershocks caused widespread destruction, killing more than 200 people.