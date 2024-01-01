URGENT: Japan says no abnormalities reported in nuclear plants after quakes

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in Asia:

Buildings and others are collapse due to the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Yusuke Fukuhara / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
People evacuate following the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024. A massive magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Noto district in Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan on the same day. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Yusuke Fukuhara / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)
A pavement is broken due to the earthquake in Wajima City, Ishikawa Prefecture on Jan. 1, 2024. A massive magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck Noto district in Ishikawa Prefecture, in central Japan on the same day. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Yusuke Fukuhara / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP)

 

TOKYO, Jan 1, 2024 (AFP) – No abnormalities have been reported so far after a series of major earthquakes rocked central Japan on Monday, the government said.

“It has been confirmed that there are no abnormalities at Shika nuclear power plant (in Ishikawa) and other stations as of now,” government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi said.