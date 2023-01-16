URGENT: Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida dies: minister

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in Entertainment:

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 18, 1954, American actress Marilyn Monroe (R) talks to Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida (L) during a gala given in a New York theater. – Gina Lollobridgida died at 95 on January 16, 2023, according to French Culture Minister. (Photo by AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 18, 1978, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida poses at Poujeaux castle in Moulis-en-Medoc. – Gina Lollobridgida died at 95 on January 16, 2023, according to French Culture Minister. (Photo by AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 04, 2017, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida waves as she poses for photographers in Via Condotti to celebrates her 90th birthday, on the red carpet in front of Piazza di Spagna, in central Rome. – Gina Lollobridgida died at 95 on January 16, 2023, according to French Culture Minister. (Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 20, 1959, Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida (L) and French singer Gilbert Becaud pose after receiving the “Prix Orange”, awarded by a jury of journalists to the artists most cooperative with the press in Paris. – Gina Lollobrigida died at 95 on January 16, 2023, according to French Culture Minister. (Photo by AFP)

Rome, Italy (AFP)

Italian actor Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last icons of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died aged 95, culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said on Twitter Monday.

“Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain eternal,” Sangiuliano wrote after Italy’s ANSA news agency reported her death.

Lollobrigida, famed when younger for her biting wit and sensual beauty, underwent an operation in a Rome clinic in September after breaking her femur, the agency said.

Best known for Luigi Comencini’s 1953 classic “Bread, Love and Dreams”, and Jean Delannoy’s 1956 “The Hunchback of Notre Dame”, Lollobrigida starred with many of the leading men of the time, including Errol Flynn, Burt Lancaster and Humphrey Bogart.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Luigia “Gina” Lollobrigida was born on July 4, 1927, in Subiaco, a mountain village 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Rome.

Her big breakthrough came in 1953 starring alongside Bogart in John Huston’s romp “Beat the Devil”.

Bogart said at the time Lollobrigida made “Marilyn Monroe look like Shirley Temple.”

Lollobrigida won seven David di Donatello awards during her career, Italy’s Oscar equivalent.

But by the 1970s she had turned from acting to sculpture and photojournalism, including getting a scoop interview and photo shoot with Cuban leader Fidel Castro.

She was back in the spotlight in 2021, amid a bitter legal battle with her son over her fortune.

Italy’s Supreme Court ruled that she needed a legal guardian to stop people preying on her wealth, because of a “weakening” in her perception of reality.

© Agence France-Presse