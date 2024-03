JERUSALEM, March 15, 2024 (AFP) – The Israeli army said Friday it had not opened fire on a crowd waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip, after the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry said 20 people were killed and 155 wounded.

“Press reports that Israeli forces attacked dozens of Gazans at an aid distribution point are erroneous,” the Israeli military said in a brief statement, adding that it was “analyzing the incident seriously”.