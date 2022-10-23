URGENT: Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico: NHC

5:20 AM MDT Sunday Update: Roslyn makes landfall in west-central Mexico near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 120 mph (195 km/h). pic.twitter.com/HDwVyyfq6x
— NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 23, 2022
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | AFP |
Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on the west coast of Mexico Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said, with communities bracing for damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and flash flooding.
The NHC said the Category 3 storm made “landfall in west-central Mexico near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit,” packing estimated maximum sustained winds of 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour.
Hurricane #Roslyn Advisory 14A: Center of Roslyn Moving Inland Over Northern Nayarit. Bringing Damaging Winds, a Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Flooding Rains to Portions of West-Central Mexico. https://t.co/Oy8uof9ldM
— NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) October 23, 2022
© Agence France-Presse