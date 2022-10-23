URGENT: Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico: NHC

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico | AFP |

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on the west coast of Mexico Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said, with communities bracing for damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge and flash flooding.

The NHC said the Category 3 storm made “landfall in west-central Mexico near Santa Cruz in northern Nayarit,” packing estimated maximum sustained winds of 120 miles (195 kilometers) per hour.

Two members of Civil Protection check the beach ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Roslyn, in the tourist area of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco State, Mexico, on October 22, 2022. (Photo by Alfredo ESTRELLA / AFP)

 

