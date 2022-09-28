URGENT: Hurricane Ian strengthens to ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4: NHC

Hurricane #Ian Advisory 22: Air Force Hurricane Hunters Find Ian Has Strengthened Into An Extremely Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane. Expected to Cause Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Catastrophic Winds and Flooding in the Florida Peninsula. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB
Tampa, United States | AFP |
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday, as it bore down on the western coast of the US state of Florida.
“Air Force hurricane hunters find Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” the NHC said in an advisory issued at 5 am (0900 GMT), adding the storm was “expected to cause life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds and flooding”.
