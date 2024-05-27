URGENT: Gunmen kidnap around 150 people in central Nigeria: officials

KANO, Nigeria, May 27, 2024 (AFP) – Gunmen in central Nigeria have kidnapped around 150 people in the country’s latest mass abduction, officials told AFP on Monday.

Attackers on motorbikes stormed Kuchi village in Niger state on Friday, where they killed eight people and “abducted about 150 villagers,” local government chairman Aminu Najume said.

A UN source gave the same figure for the number kidnapped, while a Nigerian state rescue agency said more than 100 were abducted.

This is a developing story…