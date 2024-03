FRANKFURT, Germany, March 19, 2024 (AFP) – Two Afghans linked to the Islamic State group were arrested in Germany Tuesday on suspicion of planning to launch an attack around Sweden’s parliament in retaliation for Koran burnings, prosecutors said.

The pair — identified as Ibrahim M. G. and Ramin N. — were detained in the Gera area of eastern Germany, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

This is a developing story.