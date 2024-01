TOKYO, Jan 1, 2024 (AFP) – Hazardous tsunami waves of up to five metres were possible along the north coast of central Japan on Monday within 300 kilometres of a magnitude 7.5 quake’s epicentre, US and Japanese agencies said.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km of the epicenter along the coasts of Japan,” the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, while the Japan Meteorological Agency warned the waves could be up to five metres high.