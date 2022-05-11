URGENT: EU lifts mask mandate for flights, airports from Monday: agency

Passengers wearing protective face masks queue at the boarding gate at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem  (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

 

The EU will lift its mask requirement for flights and airports from next week, its aviation safety agency said on Wednesday, as the pandemic eases in Europe.

“The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issued an update to the health safety measures for air travel, dropping the recommendation for mandatory wearing of medical masks in airports and on board a flight, while noting that a face mask is still one of the best protections against the transmission of COVID-19,” the Germany-based EASA said in a statement.

