URGENT: Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off Pacific coast of Panama: USGS

A 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake was relatively shallow, at a depth of 12 kilometers (seven miles), the US agency said.

Panama’s civil protection agency Sinaproc said the quake had a magnitude of 6.7, hit 72 km from the coast and was felt in much of the Central American isthmus nation, although there were no immediate reports of fatalities or damage.

The quake rattled much of Panama including the capital Panama City, alarming people in the city with dozens of skyscrapers.

