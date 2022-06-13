URGENT: Canada PM Trudeau says contracted Covid a second time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time in less than five months, he said Monday, adding that he feels fine but is isolating.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ll be following public health guidelines and isolating,” the Canadian leader said on Twitter, adding: “I feel okay.”

Trudeau, who has received three doses of the Covid vaccine, also tested positive for the virus at the end of January.

