The price of Brent oil rose above $90 per barrel for the first time since November on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia and Russia announced they were extending their respective production and export cuts.

The international benchmark rose 1.4 percent to reach $90.24 at 1350 GMT while West Texas Intermediate, the main US futures contract, jumped 1.9 percent to $87.16.

This is a developing story…

© Agence France-Presse