URGENT: Argentina’s Milei wins presidential election, Massa concedes

Written by Alma Angeles on

(COMBO) This combination of pictures taken on November 19, 2023 during the presidential election runoff shows Argentine Economy Minister and presidential candidate for the Union por la Patria party Sergio Massa (L) casting his vote at a polling station in Tigre, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Argentine congressman and presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza Alliance Javier Milei casting his vote at a polling station in Buenos Aires.

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19, 2023 (AFP) – Libertarian outsider Javier Milei will be Argentina’s next president, said his rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who conceded defeat after Sunday’s election.

“Obviously the results are not what we had hoped for, and I have spoken to Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him well, because he is the president that the majority of Argentines have elected for the next four years.”

This is a developing story…