URGENT: Argentina’s Milei wins presidential election, Massa concedes

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 19, 2023 (AFP) – Libertarian outsider Javier Milei will be Argentina’s next president, said his rival, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who conceded defeat after Sunday’s election.

“Obviously the results are not what we had hoped for, and I have spoken to Javier Milei to congratulate him and wish him well, because he is the president that the majority of Argentines have elected for the next four years.”

This is a developing story…