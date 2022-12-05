URGENT: Air raid sirens across Ukraine, two killed in missile attack in south: officials

Kyiv, Ukraine (AFP)

Ukraine officials in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia said Monday that two people had been killed by Russian missiles as authorities in several regions urged residents to shelter from a fresh Russian missile barrage.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia region said two people were killed and two more injured in attacks that damaged residential homes, while Kyiv region officials said air defences were repelling Russian attacks and several regional governors called on residents to take shelter.

© Agence France-Presse