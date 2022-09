Mexico City, Mexico (AFP)

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico on Monday, shaking buildings in Mexico City on the anniversary of two major tremors in 1985 and 2017, seismologists said.

The epicenter was located 59 kilometers (37 miles) south of Coalcoman in the state of Michoacan on the Pacific coast, the national seismological agency reported.

© Agence France-Presse