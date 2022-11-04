URGENT: 6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador: government

#Earthquake 71 km SW of San Salvador (El Salvador) 8 min ago (local time 22:26:13). Colored dots represent local shaking & damage level reported by eyeswitnesses. Share your experience via:
San Salvador, El Salvador | Friday 11/4/2022
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 shook El Salvador on Thursday night, with no initial reports of casualties or material damage, Salvadoran authorities said.
The tremor was registered at 10:26 pm local time (0426 GMT Friday) and its epicenter was located 37km off the country’s southern coast, near the town of Mizata in La Libertad, the environment ministry said in a statement.
