URGENT: 6.0 magnitude earthquake shakes El Salvador: government

San Salvador, El Salvador | AFP | | 64 words

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 shook El Salvador on Thursday night, with no initial reports of casualties or material damage, Salvadoran authorities said.

The tremor was registered at 10:26 pm local time (0426 GMT Friday) and its epicenter was located 37km off the country’s southern coast, near the town of Mizata in La Libertad, the environment ministry said in a statement.

© Agence France-Presse