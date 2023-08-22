URGENT ¥¥¥ First child rescued from dangling Pakistan cable car: rescue officials

Written by Alma Angeles on

An army soldier slings down from helicopter during a rescue mission to recover students stuck in a chairlift in Pashto village of mountainous Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on August 22, 2023. Six children and two adults were suspended inside a cable car dangling over a deep valley in Pakistan for several hours on August 22, as a military helicopter hovered nearby. (Photo by Farooq NAEEM / AFP)

PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Aug 22, 2023 (AFP) – The first of six children and two adults trapped in a cable car all day over a deep Pakistan ravine was rescued on Tuesday evening, officials said.

“The first child has been rescued with a helicopter,” said a statement from the 1122 rescue service.

This is a developing story.