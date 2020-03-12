UP Diliman to shift to online classes starting Monday, March 16

UPIS to hold online classes, too

(Eagle News)–The University of the Philippines Diliman and the UP Integrated School will temporarily shift to online classes starting Monday, March 16, as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

UP Diliman made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday, March 12.

UPD said all UP units will also transition to a minimal workforce starting that day.

“This has been decided on after the meeting by the Office of the Chancellor Executive Staff and members of the UPD COVID-19 Task Force today, March 12, 2020,” the post said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 52 cases.

It has imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong, Macau and other areas as a precaution against the virus.