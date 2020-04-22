UP Diliman refutes report stranded construction workers on campus are starving

(Eagle News) — The University of the Philippines Diliman administration has refuted a media report a group of construction workers stranded on campus is starving.

In a statement, the administration said the workers were actually given cash aid worth P4000 on March 17, and another P2000 on April 14.

“The (Office of the Vice Chancellor for Planning and Development) also inspected their supply room, which contained three sacks of rice (25 kilograms each) and canned goods from the All UP Workers Union and other organizations inside the campus,” it added.

According to the administration, the workers were shocked when news of their supposed plight went viral “because those photos were taken by a group of people who went to their site to distribute relief goods, but neither interviewed them nor asked about their situation.”

The administration said its COVID-19 task force was exerting all efforts to meet the needs of all sectors under the university.

“In this time of uncertainty caused by the pandemic, there should be no room for paranoia and fake news,” it said.

“Media agencies should practice responsible journalism and citizens should verify news before sharing on social media,” it added.