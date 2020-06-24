UP Diliman: 7 frontliners in Kanlungang Palma, UP Health Service COVID-19-positive

(Eagle News) –The University of the Philippines-Diliman on Wednesday, June 24, announced seven of its frontliners had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, UPD said the frontliners from Kanlungang Palma and the UP Health Service have already been isolated.

Their contacts, UPD said, have also been traced by the UPHS Public Health Unit.

Services will continue at Kanlungang Palma and the UPHS, following consultation with an infectious disease specialist, UPD said.

” Rest assured that the UPHS is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation on campus and will be updating the community about this,” UPD added.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 31,000 COVID-19 cases.

Most of the COVID-19 cases reported by the Department of Health in recent days come from Metro Manila and Region 7.