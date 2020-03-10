UP constituent being monitored for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — A member of the University of the Philippines community is being monitored for symptoms of the coronavirus disease.

This is according to UP Diliman chancellor Fidel Nemenzo, who issued a statement on Tuesday, March 10.

According to Nemenzo, the UP constituent who was nursing a high fever was screened yesterday at the University Health Service holding area “and has since been sent to another hospital for testing.”

“We assure you that in handling the PUI (person under investigation), all protocols were strictly followed, the patient was completely isolated from the rest of the UHS patients, and that the holding area was immediately disinfected,” Nemenzo said.

He added UP Diliman has created a COVID-19 task force “that is in charge of putting into place and implementing the necessary response protocols and institutional mechanisms to combat this threat to our community.”

Among UP’s guidelines as a precaution against COVID-19, Nemenzo said, was the indefinite ban on official travel, whether local or international.

All members of the community who are returning from travel overseas, he said, will also be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

All big events within the campus were also called off “until further notice.”

“These are not normal times. But I believe in our community’s resilience and ability to live through this crisis with compassion and solidarity,” Nemenzo said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 35 COVID-19 cases.