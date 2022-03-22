Untapped groundwater offers ‘vast potential’: UN agency

A herder collects water from his sheep from a makeshift water well, dug into a dried up river bed on the outskirts of the village of Madina Torobe, Matam Region on March 12, 2022. – Some herders will walk for hours to get to the nearest animal water point. Access to drinking water in the North West areas of Senegal is a constant issue. Through the months of November to August no rain will fall, rivers and natural lakes dry up. Not all areas have drinking wells and flowing taps and if there are, the water is dirty or specifically for animals. Fulani Pastoralists and families living in these remote villages sometimes need to resort to digging large holes in dried out river beds in search of cleaner drinking water from them and their animals. (Photo by JOHN WESSELS / AFP)

DAKAR, Senegal (AFP) – Untapped groundwater resources have “vast potential,” the UN’s cultural agency said Monday, potentially alleviating demand for ever-scarcer water supplies across the world.

In a report, cultural agency UNESCO stated that about 99 percent of all of the liquid groundwater on Earth is groundwater, although the resource is often poorly understood or undervalued.

“In the context of growing water scarcity in many parts of the world, the vast potential of groundwater and the need to manage it carefully can no longer be overlooked,” the report said.

Water consumption is expected to increase by one percent annually over the next 30 years, UNESCO said, driven by population growth and demand from industry and agriculture.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay stated that humans are increasingly polluting or drying up existing water resources — “sometimes with irreversible consequences”.

“Making smarter use of the potential of still sparsely developed groundwater resources, and protecting them from pollution and overexploitation, is essential to meet the fundamental needs of an ever-increasing global population and to address the global climate and energy crises,” she said.

Groundwater currently constitutes about 50 percent of the water withdrawn for domestic use worldwide, and 25 percent of the volume used for irrigation, according to UNESCO.

But governance of the resource is often poor and there is a shortage of technical expertise in some parts of the world, notably in sub-Saharan Africa.

Among other things, UNESCO urged better data collection for groundwater resources, suggesting that oil, gas and mining firm share their in-house data with public authorities.

The UN agency released the 248-page report at the start of the World Water Forum, which is taking place in West African state of Senegal and ends on Friday.

