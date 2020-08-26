‘Unsurvivable’ storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

by Gianrigo Marletta and Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

LAKE CHARLES, United States (AFP) — Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday as a monster Category 4 storm, prompting warnings of “unsurvivable” and evacuation orders for hundreds of thousands of Gulf Coast residents.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Laura was packing winds of 145 miles per hour (230 kilometers per hour) and was expected to make landfall along the Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

As an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane — the second-highest on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale — the NHC said Laura may pummel the Louisiana and Texas coasts with up to 20-foot (six-meter) storm surge and extreme winds, cause flash flooding and possibly spawn tornadoes.

An “unsurvivable storm surge with large and destructive waves will cause catastrophic damage from Sea Rim State Park, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana,” it said.

Storm surges could penetrate up to 40 miles inland along parts of the coast, and peak surge coupled with high tide could see water as high as 15 to 20 feet above normal levels, it said.

“The power of Hurricane Laura is unprecedented, and Texans must take action now to get out of harm’s way and protect themselves,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

“The conditions of this storm are unsurvivable, and I urge southeast Texans to take advantage of these final few hours to evacuate.”

“Your property can be replaced,” Abbott said. “Your life cannot be replaced.”

President Donald Trump told residents in the path of the storm to “listen to local officials.”

“Hurricane Laura is a very dangerous and rapidly intensifying hurricane,” Trump tweeted. “My Administration remains fully engaged with state & local emergency managers.”

Among the cities potentially in the path of the eye of the storm and under mandatory evacuation orders were Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, which suffered heavy damage from Hurricane Harvey three years ago.

‘Not going to play with the good lord’

In the Texas town of La Porte, near Houston, residents were stocking up on essentials and a voluntary evacuation was in place.

“I’m a little nervous but then I’m also like ‘Okay, I know I’m going to be safe inside my apartment,” Matthew Jones, 28, a security guard, told AFP. “I got bread. I got lunch meat, peanut butter, jelly, gallons of water, snacks.”

Further to the east, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, Jimmy Ray was among those heeding evacuation orders.

“We were going to try to ride it out at the house, but we found out that it was going to be too bad,” Ray said.

Another evacuee in Lake Charles, Patricia Como, said other family members had stayed behind but she was “not going to take a chance.”

“I’m not going to play with the good lord,” Como said.

At 2100 GMT, Hurricane Laura was about 155 miles (250 kms) south of Lake Charles and moving north-west at 15 miles an hour (24 kph), the NHC said.

It said the storm was expected to dump between five to 10 inches (13 to 26 cms) of rain on parts of the Gulf Coast between Wednesday and Friday.

Craig Brown, the acting mayor of Galveston, Texas, which suffered the deadliest hurricane in US history in 1900 with thousands of deaths, said the authorities were “monitoring this very closely.”

“We’ve had good cooperation from our residents on evacuation,” Brown said. “If they want to stay put, then we allow them to do that.

“But we do tell them if they stay, they may not have any emergency services available to them.”

Angela Jouett, director of evacuation operations in Lake Charles, said the authorities had new protocols in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“People that come in they get their hands sprayed with sanitizer,” Jouett said. “They’re having their temperature checks, and we’re also spacing everybody in six foot distancing.”

Struck Haiti, Dominican Republican

In New Orleans, devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the historic French Quarter was empty of tourists. Sandbags were piled up in front of the doorways of colonial-style buildings and windows were boarded up with plywood.

The city remains traumatized from Katrina, which made landfall as a Category 3 storm, flooding 80 percent of the city and killing more than 1,800 people.

Laura earlier caused flooding in Haiti and the Dominican Republic, killing at least 25 people.

In Cuba, it caused material damage but no deaths.

The Atlantic storm season, which runs through November, could be one of the busiest ever this year, with the NHC predicting as many as 25 named storms. Laura is the 12th so far.

© Agence France-Presse