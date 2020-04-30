International, North America

UN chief praises South Korea’s simultaneous fight against virus, climate change

on
A man wearing a face mask walks through Seoul Plaza in front of the city hall in Seoul on April 23, 2020. – South Korea’s economy saw its worst performance in more than a decade in the first quarter as the coronavirus epidemic raged across the country, the central bank said on April 23, with officials warning of a bigger impact still to come. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

UNITED NATIONS, United States (AFP) — UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised South Korea Thursday for combatting the novel coronavirus while simultaneously fighting climate change.

The country was providing a “remarkable example” of how “the two things can be put together,” Guterres told journalists during a press conference.

Under a so-called Green Deal, South Korea has put together what Guterres called “very ambitious” plans for a post-coronavirus economic recovery which include a reduction of emissions and coal-fired plants.

Earlier in the day, South Korea reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the disease was detected in the country more than two months ago.

“The Republic of Korea has been extremely successful in addressing COVID‑19,” Guterres said.

Eradication of the virus coupled with an environmentally friendly, socially inclusive economic recovery “is an example that should be followed everywhere” Guterres said.

According to the UN, the fact that containing the pandemic has led to reduced greenhouse gas emissions shows how drastically the climate crisis affects humanity, threatening millions of people across the globe.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts