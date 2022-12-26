Ukrainian drone downed in Russian air base, 3 killed: agencies

(FILES) This handout picture taken and released on December 19, 2022 by Ukrainian Emergency Ministry shows a fire at a critical power infrastructure after a drone attack in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

MOSCOWRussia (AFP) – Russian air defense troops downed a Ukrainian drone as it approached an air base in southern Russia and three people died after being struck by debris, Russian news agencies said Monday.

It was the second attack on the Engels base this month. Engels, in the southern Saratov region, lies more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from Ukraine.

“On December 26, at around 01:35 Moscow time (2235 GMT), a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle was shot down at low altitude while approaching the Engels military airfield in the Saratov region,” the TASS news agency reported, quoting the defence ministry.

“As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the drone, three Russian technical servicemen who were at the airfield were fatally injured.”

On December 5, Moscow said Ukrainian drones had caused explosions at the Engels airfield and another base in the Ryazan region.

According to TASS, the defence ministry said no planes were damaged.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an offensive on Ukraine on February 24.

