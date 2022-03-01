Ukraine says Russian shelling kills 10 in Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) — Russian shelling on Ukraine’s second largest city Kharkiv killed at least 10 people and left many more injured on Tuesday, emergency services said.

The attack targeted the city’s central square and the main administration building.

“At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 were injured,” the regional emergency services said in a statement, adding that 10 people had been discovered alive under rubble as rescue workers cleared debris.

It added that stairwells and corridors of the main administration building on the central square were “completely destroyed”.

Video released by the emergency services showed rescue workers in hard hats carrying an injured person from the building on a stretcher and the floors of the building strewn with bricks, with natural light pouring in from the wrecked roof.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier described the attack on the city of 1.4 million people near Russia’s border as a “war crime”.

