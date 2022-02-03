Ukraine faces ‘massive displacement’ if conflict escalates: NGO

Posted by Candy Megia on

More in Europe:

This picture taken on September 27, 2021 shows Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Secretary General, Jan Egeland, gesturing as he talks at his office in Kabul. (Photo by Hoshang Hashimi / AFP)

KYIV, Ukraine (AFP) – Up to 2 million people living along the front line in eastern Ukraine risk displacement if the festering conflict spirals, the Norwegian Refugee Council warned on Thursday, as tensions soar over Russia’s military buildup.

“The lives and safety of millions of people in eastern Ukraine hang in the balance as we wait for a political breakthrough to the current impasse,” Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), said in a statement after visiting the region.

“We must not underestimate the human suffering of renewed conflict -– it would result in increased civilian casualties, massive displacement and soaring humanitarian needs.”

Western leaders have sounded the alarm over a potential Russian invasion as Moscow has deployed over 100,000 troops to the border with Ukraine. The Kremlin denies it is planning an incursion.

Join Eagle News on Telegram
This handout image released by Maxar technologies on February 2, 2022, shows 16_troop tents, shelters and deployments in the Angarsky training area of Crimea on February 1, 2022. – Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on February 1, 2022, accused the West of ignoring Moscow’s security concerns and of using Ukraine as a tool to contain Russia, though he said he hoped a solution could be found to end spiralling tensions. Putin said the Kremlin was studying a response from Washington and NATO to Moscow’s security demands, but that it had been far from adequate. (Photo by Handout / Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies / AFP)

Russia seized the Crimean peninsula from Kyiv in 2014 and has fuelled a simmering separatist conflict in the east of the country that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since then.

As tensions spike, the NRC warned that “up to two million people living in a 20-kilometre zone on both sides of the contact line in eastern Ukraine would be under increased threat of violence and displacement if the conflict escalates”.

The organisation said that over 850,000 people are already internally displaced and three million rely on humanitarian assistance.

In this image released by he US Department of Defense, two NATO supply soldiers prepare to move to the location of their next mission during Allied Spirit 22 military exercise on January 31, 2022, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. – The US plans to deploy troops to fortify NATO forces in eastern Europe amid fears that Russia could invade Ukraine, a senior official of President Joe Biden’s administration said on February 2, 2022. According to US media reports, around 2,000 troops will be sent from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany, while another 1,000 already in Germany will be moved to Romania. (Photo by Alun Thomas / US DEPARTMENT OF STATE / AFP)

“Active hostilities would dramatically worsen the existing humanitarian situation, where needs are already high from years of violence,” it said.

The NRC said that any surge in the conflict could “reverse significant improvements” in recent years that have seen the number of people requiring assistance fall from five million in 2015.

© Agence France-Presse