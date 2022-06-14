Ukraine deputy foreign minister discuss with DFA possible opening of Ukraine embassy in Manila

DFA chief Locsin also proposes opening PHL embassy in Kyiv

(Eagle News) – The Philippines and Ukraine both discussed the possible establishment of their respective embassies in each other’s country.

The Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik during his courtesy call on Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. on June 9 as part of his working visit in Manila.

“The two diplomats discussed enhancing relations between the Philippines and Ukraine and fruitful cooperation in various fields of mutual interest, such as food and energy security,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Aside from this, the two officials “also discussed the possible opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Manila in the near future.”

Secretary Locsin also “proposed that the Philippines should also open an Embassy in Kyiv,” the DFA release said.

-Ukraine official thanks PHL for “principled stand” on Ukraine-

During their talk, Ukraine Deputy Foreign Minister Senik expressed his gratitude for the Philippines’ “principled stand” in the United Nations resolutions in Ukraine.

The Philippines voted “yes” to the UN General Assembly resolution and expressed “explicit condemnation of the invasion of Ukraine.”

Locsin also ‘thanked Ukraine for helping facilitate the safe passage of Filipino nationals” when the tensions broke out, helping in their repatriation to the Philippines.

This year marks the 30th milestone anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Ukraine. The two countries formally established diplomatic relations on April 7, 1992.

The latest conflict between Russia and Ukraine became more intense with the “special military operations” conducted by Russia on February 24. More than a hundred days since, thousands have been killed and nearly five million from Ukraine have become refugees.

Last week, Ukraine’s defence minister said up to 100 of his troops were dying daily and 500 sustaining injuries. Previously, Ukraine’s President Zelensky had estimated 60-100 Ukrainian soldiers were dying daily.

(with a report from Agence France Presse)