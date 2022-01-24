UAE intercepts two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen rebels: defense ministry

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AFP) — Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Huthi rebels have been intercepted and destroyed over the United Arab Emirates, the defence ministry said on Monday.

“The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the Emirate of Abu Dhabi,” a statement said.

The ministry added that it was “ready to deal with any threats” and was “taking all necessary measures to protect the state from all attacks”.

The strike comes just a week after Yemen’s Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks on Abu Dhabi that triggered a fuel tank blast and killed three people.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led military coalition that supports Yemen’s government against the Iran-backed Huthis.

Following the drone attacks, the coalition launched retaliatory raids against Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa.

Witnesses and medical sources in the Yemeni city later told AFP that 11 people were killed in the strike.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Huthis seized Sanaa, prompting Saudi-led forces to intervene to prop up the government the following year.

