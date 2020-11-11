Typhoon Ulysses makes 2nd landfall in vicinity of Burdeos, Quezon

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name Vamco) made its second landfall in the vicinity of Burdeos. Quezon at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, within an hour after it made its first landfall in the vicinity of Pannanungan, Quezon, according to the country’s weather burea, PAGASA.

With destructive and forceful winds of 150 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 205 km/h, “Ulysses” pummeled areas of Luzon previously hit by supertyphoon Rolly and Typhoon Quinta.

“Destructive typhoon-force winds and intense with at times torrential rainfall associated with the region of the eyewall and inner rainbands of the typhoon will be experienced over central and southern portions of Aurora, the northern and central portion of Quezon including Polillo Islands, and the western portion of Camarines Norte within the next three hours. Heavy damage to infrastructure and vegetation is expected,” PAGASA warned in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

Metro Manila and 18 other provinces in Luzon were placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3.

Areas under Signal No. 3 are the following: southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax Del Norte, Dupax Del Sur), Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta, Real, Mauban, Sampaloc, Lucban, Tayabas City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Unisan, Agdangan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Macalelon, Lopez, General Luna, Catanauan, Buenavista, Guinayangan, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Quezon, Alabat, Perez) including Polillo Islands, Camarines Norte, and the northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Cabusao, Libmanan, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego, Tinambac, Calabanga, Bombon, Magarao).

PAGASA said that these areas will experience “destructibe typhoon force-winds” throughout the passage of the typhoon.

Areas under Signal No. 2 are the following: the central and southern portions of Isabela (Mallig, Quirino, Ilagan, Roxas, Burgos, Gamu, Palanan, San Mariano, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Benito Soliven, Naguilian, Reina Mercedes, Luna, San Manuel, Aurora, Cabatuan, Cauayan City, San Mateo, Alicia, Angadanan, Echague, Jones, San Agustin, San Isidro, Ramon, Santiago City, Cordon), the rest of Quirino, the rest of Nueva Vizcaya, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Santiago, Banayoyo, Candon City, Galimuyod, Gregorio Del Pilar, Salcedo, Santa Lucia, Santa Cruz, Sigay, Suyo, Tagudin, Alilem, Sugpon), La Union, the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Island, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pola, Victoria, Naujan, Baco, Calapan City, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera), Marinduque, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Burias Island, and the northern portion of Sorsogon (Sorsogon City, Castilla, Pilar, Donsol)

These will experience winds of greater than 61 km/h and up to 120 km/h may be expected in at least 24 hours.

Areas under Signal No. 1 are the following: In Luzon, the rest of Isabela, Kalinga, Abra, the rest of Ilocos Sur, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the rest of Sorsogon, and the central and western portion of Masbate (Palanas, Cawayan, Milagros, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, Masbate City, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Balud) including Ticao Island.

In the Visayas, these are the western portion of Northern Samar (Lavezares, Biri, San Jose, Rosario, Victoria, San Isidro, Allen, San Antonio, Capul, San Vicente)

Until Thursday noon, there will be heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, and the eastern portion of Isabela. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of mainland Cagayan Valley, Pangasinan, Marinduque, the northern portion of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Albay, Catanduanes, and Burias Island. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

Between Thursday noon and late night Friday, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, and the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island. Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cordillera Administrative Region, mainland Cagayan Valley, Babuyan Islands, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of CALABARZON, the rest of Mindoro Provinces, and Calamian Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Flooding (including flashfloods), rain-induced landslides, and sediment-laden streamflows (i.e. lahar) may occur during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and/or those that received significant antecedent rainfall.

PAGASA also warned of a storm surge of up to 3 meters in the following areas: the coastal areas of Aurora, Quezon including Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte.

A storm surge of up to 2 meters is also expected over the coastal areas of Isabela, La Union, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portions of Mindoro Provinces including Lubang Island, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon. These storm surges, which may be accompanied by swells and/or breaking waves near the coast, can cause life-threatening and damaging coastal inundation.

Moreover, there is also a moderate risk of seiche or storm surge over the coastal areas surrounding Laguna de Bay.

“Within the next 24 hours, the combined effects of Typhoon “ULYSSES” and the surge of the Northeast Monsoon will bring rough to very high seas (2.5 to 11.0 m) over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the northern seaboard of Northern Samar, rough to high seas (3.0 to 6.0 m) over the remaining seaboards of Northern Luzon, and rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the western seaboard of Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands. Sea travel is risky for all types of vessels over these waters,” PAGASA said.

“Moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 2.5 m) will be experienced over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao, the seaboards of Cuyo Islands, and the western seaboard of Panay Island. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions,” it added.

