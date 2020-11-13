Typhoon “Ulysses” leaves at least 14 dead, but fatalities in NCR not yet counted

(Eagle News) — Typhoon “Ulysses” (international name Vamco) left at least 14 dead, eight injured and 14 missing in the country, according to the Philippines’ top disaster and risk reduction official.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Executive Director Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad said that the list of 14 dead does not include fatalities coming from Metro Manila yet.

Jalad said the number of dead from the Philippine capital was still undergoing validation.

So far, six fatalities were reported from Cagayan Valley region, five from the Bicol region, and one from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). During the briefing, Jalad did not say where the two other fatalities came from.

The eight injured were from the Bicol region, according to the NDRRMC.

In terms of the missing, there are five reported in Cagayan Valley, one in CALABARZON, and eight in the Bicol region.

Jalad said 64,552 families were pre-emptively evacuated. This is equivalent to 231,312 persons coming from Ilocos region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas.

During the onslaught of typhoon Ulysses, another 44,194 families were again evacuated, equivalent to 170,561 individuals, Jalad said.

“Ulysses” (international name Vamco) has already left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and reintensified into a typhoon after its exit, according to the 11 a.m. bulletin of the country’s weather bureau, PAGASA.

