Typhoon Ulysses death toll reaches 73; affected population over 3.5 million

(Eagle News) – The number of deaths due to Typhoon Ulysses has reached 73, with 19 more persons missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

As of its latest update on Thursday, Nov. 19, the NDRRMC said that the fatalities were from Cagayan Valley, CALABARZON, Bicol region, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The number of affected persons on the other hand reached more than 3.5 million or 835,599 families from 5,898 affected barangays in Luzon.

At least 231,312 individuals or 64,552 families were pre-emptively evacuated in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol region and Eastern Visayas.

The number of damaged houses reached 65,222 in various regions in Luzon. Of this number, 6,050 were totally damaged while 59,172 were partially damaged.

-Damage to agri, infra mounts –

Damage to agriculture reached more than P4 billion, while damage to infrastructure reached almost P6.1 billion, according to NDRRMC data.

The highest cost of damage was noted in Cagayan Valley — almost P1.13 billion for agriculture and P2.34 billion for infrastructure. This was followed by Central Luzon with P1.04 billion in damage to agriculture, and P1.196 billon in damage to infrastructure.

(Eagle News Service)